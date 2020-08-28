Marinus Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,324 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,572% compared to the typical volume of 797 call options.

MRNS opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $239.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 160,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.