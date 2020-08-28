Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPX. TheStreet raised shares of Marine Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $487.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.12. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

