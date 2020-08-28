Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marine Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

NYSE MPX opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $487.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Marine Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Marine Products by 118.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 24.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marine Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

