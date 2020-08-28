MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s share price fell 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.72. 1,939,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,050,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at $295,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,948. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MannKind by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 46,801 shares during the period. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

