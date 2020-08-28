MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $16.01 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2,572.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

