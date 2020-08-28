Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) PT Raised to C$8.00

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Laurentian from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th.
Shares of MDI stock opened at C$6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $495.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.35. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a one year low of C$2.26 and a one year high of C$6.78.
Major Drilling Group Int’l Company Profile
Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.