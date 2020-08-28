Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) PT Raised to C$8.00

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Laurentian from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $495.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.35. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a one year low of C$2.26 and a one year high of C$6.78.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$88.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Major Drilling Group Int’l will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group Int’l Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

