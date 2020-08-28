Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 272.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNX opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.59. CNX Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CNX shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.