Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,888 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

