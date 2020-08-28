Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $31,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH opened at $140.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.52. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

