Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $345.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.18 and its 200-day moving average is $280.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

