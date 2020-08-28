Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $29.28 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,878 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Centene worth $29,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 106,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 45,059 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $515,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.9% in the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 31.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 935,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,454,000 after purchasing an additional 226,471 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

CNC opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

