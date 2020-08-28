Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Lympo has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $50,380.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Allbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lympo Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Gate.io, Ethfinex, HADAX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

