LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LYFT from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

LYFT stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. LYFT has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in LYFT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in LYFT by 55.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in LYFT by 7.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

