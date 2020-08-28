Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57. Lumentum has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,209.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after purchasing an additional 583,975 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

