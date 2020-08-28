Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to report sales of $89.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.48 million. Livongo Health reported sales of $46.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year sales of $343.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $366.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $523.22 million, with estimates ranging from $488.15 million to $591.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVGO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of LVGO stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion and a PE ratio of -333.36. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,899,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,267,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 229,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,535,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,771,443 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the first quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 285.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

