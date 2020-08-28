Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.08. 1,724,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 739,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.