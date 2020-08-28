Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 923,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,302,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

