Lindsay Australia Limited (LAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Lindsay Australia has a fifty-two week low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.39 ($0.28). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61.

Lindsay Australia Limited provides transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, rural, and horticultural sectors in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales.

