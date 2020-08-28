Lindsay Australia Limited (LAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.
Lindsay Australia has a fifty-two week low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.39 ($0.28). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61.
Lindsay Australia Company Profile
