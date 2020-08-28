Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $101,672.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,959 shares of company stock worth $4,176,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,269,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,088,000 after purchasing an additional 492,356 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,442,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,883 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,197,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 636,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.