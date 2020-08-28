Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr Sells 7,225 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 103,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 971,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,654,000 after purchasing an additional 281,568 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 672,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,165 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 647,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 623,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

