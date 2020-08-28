LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.63

LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.63 and last traded at $109.63, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LI NING CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

