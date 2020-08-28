LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Down 5.8%

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 1,639,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,112,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several analysts recently commented on LC shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LendingClub by 69.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 1,022.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in LendingClub by 60.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

