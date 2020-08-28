Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

PNXGF has been the topic of several other reports. lowered Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised Legal & General Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.