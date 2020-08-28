Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $1,145,895.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,028 shares in the company, valued at $668,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

