Kusama Hits Market Capitalization of $241.86 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 93.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $241.86 million and $28.77 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can currently be bought for about $28.55 or 0.00249002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00130762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.01641079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00199383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00159553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.