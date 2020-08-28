Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNSA. ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,558.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $750,672.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.