Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KE. Sidoti boosted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Kimball Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 305,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

