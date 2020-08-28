Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on October 14th

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend by 29.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NYSE KRC opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

