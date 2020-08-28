KickToken Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Coinsbit, P2PB2B and CoinBene. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $371,832.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,739,529,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,547,931,707 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinsbit, ProBit Exchange, BitMart, Mercatox, OOOBTC, KuCoin, P2PB2B, HitBTC, COSS, TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Livecoin, YoBit, ABCC and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

