Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (OTCMKTS:KIADF) shares traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kiadis Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kiadis Pharma in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

