KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) Trading Down 0%

KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 2.03% of KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

