Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KZR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen restated an outperform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

KZR stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.83 and a quick ratio of 31.83. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd bought 1,454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,574.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 889,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 874,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,241,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 723,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

