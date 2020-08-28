KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. KERING S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KERING S A/ADR (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.