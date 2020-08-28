Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment, slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

