Kellogg (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on K. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $70.46 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,881,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $41,064,625 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

