KekCoin Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 33.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded 57.2% lower against the US dollar. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $58,935.63 and $120.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029682 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034754 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.04 or 0.01552915 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

