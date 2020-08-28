Keith E. Pratt Sells 2,974 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $204,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MGRC opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.52. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $5,090,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.