KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KB Home's ongoing execution of returns-focused growth plan, balanced approach of allocating cash flow and improvement in gross margin are commendable. Although its fiscal second-quarter revenues missed expectation and decreased 11% as home deliveries were down 10%, owing to COVID-19 disrupted operations and ASP was affected by at least 1% by a mix shift of homes, the company’s commentary for fiscal 2020 was encouraging for KB Home as well as for the industry as a whole. Strong financial position and measures taken to overcome the uncertainties are also commendable. However, its focus on the built-to-order model versus specs may have been a temporary competitive disadvantage. Again, renewed fear of the COVID-19 outbreak may impact its performance going forward. Shares of KB Home have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 21.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 107.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

