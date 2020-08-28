JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €123.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €144.41 ($169.90).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €143.80 ($169.18) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €147.75 and its 200 day moving average is €148.72.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

