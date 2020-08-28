Joseph Stilwell Buys 13,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 13,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KFS opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Kingsway Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.93.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.