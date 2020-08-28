Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 63.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 681,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $95,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 103,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

