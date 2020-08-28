Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

VERX stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Terrence Kyle sold 56,108 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $997,039.16. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 160,922 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $2,859,583.94.

About Repare Therapeutics

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.