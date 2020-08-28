Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STKAF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stockland from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stockland from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Stockland to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

STKAF opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Stockland has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

