Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Encavis (ETR:CAP) a €13.50 Price Target

Encavis (ETR:CAP) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ETR:CAP opened at €15.22 ($17.91) on Wednesday. Encavis has a 52 week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of €13.88 ($16.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.72 and its 200-day moving average is €11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 132.35.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

