James Kuo Sells 25,000 Shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) Stock

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) Director James Kuo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,000.00.
Shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.95. Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.06. The company has a market cap of $123.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.66.
About Immunoprecise Antibodies
Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.