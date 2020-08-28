James Kuo Sells 25,000 Shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) Stock

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) Director James Kuo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

Shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.95. Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.06. The company has a market cap of $123.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.66.

About Immunoprecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

