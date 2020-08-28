IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Down 6.7%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 1,701,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,129,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 62.98%. Analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Murphy acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,572.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.