Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a positive return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

