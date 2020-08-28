iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,701 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 713,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,463,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,879,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $126.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

