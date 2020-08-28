iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $83.31 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.