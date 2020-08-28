IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $19.61 on Thursday. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter worth about $1,067,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 169.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 360,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 56.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 221,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

